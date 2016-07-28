Overview of Dr. Hung Luu, MD

Dr. Hung Luu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Luu works at Elite Womens Health in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.