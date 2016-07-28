Dr. Hung Luu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hung Luu, MD
Dr. Hung Luu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Elite Womens Health901 34th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 335-7747
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
How was your appointment with Dr. Luu?
i love him
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1548369093
- George Washington School Of Medicine
Dr. Luu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Luu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luu.
