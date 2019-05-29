Overview

Dr. Hung Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center and Orange Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Office in Garden Grove, CA with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.