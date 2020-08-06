Dr. Hung Ninh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ninh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hung Ninh, MD
Overview of Dr. Hung Ninh, MD
Dr. Hung Ninh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Ninh works at
Dr. Ninh's Office Locations
Hung V Ninh MD1661 Burdette Dr Ste E, San Jose, CA 95121 Directions (408) 683-9969Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
His very nice dr
About Dr. Hung Ninh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French and Vietnamese
- 1558319335
Education & Certifications
- VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of California
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ninh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ninh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ninh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ninh works at
Dr. Ninh has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ninh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ninh speaks French and Vietnamese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ninh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ninh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ninh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ninh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.