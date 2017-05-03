Overview

Dr. Hung Ong, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Ong works at Bella Cara Dermatology in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Actinic Keratosis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.