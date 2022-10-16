Dr. Hung Tran, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hung Tran, DDS
Overview
Dr. Hung Tran, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Clarksville, TN.
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
-
1
Armed Forces Dental Center2207 Lowes Dr W Ste A, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (931) 422-8412
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tran?
However, so far 2 of my crowns have fallen off and had to be remade, as my insurance does not cover so close together. Stronger bond (or something)is needed to prevent this. I have moved and it is too costly to return.
About Dr. Hung Tran, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1649526757
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tran using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.