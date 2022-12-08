Overview

Dr. Hungchih Lee, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Back & Spine Center of West Chester Inc. in West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.