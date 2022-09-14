Overview

Dr. Hunter Burch, MD is a Dermatologist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Burch works at Carolinas Dermatology Group in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.