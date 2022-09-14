Dr. Hunter Burch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hunter Burch, MD
Overview
Dr. Hunter Burch, MD is a Dermatologist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Burch works at
Locations
Carolinas Dermatology Group1929A MOUNTAIN LAUREL CT, Florence, SC 29505 Directions (803) 409-7130
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
No complaints at all. Everyone was friendly. Explained things well.
About Dr. Hunter Burch, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1306935333
Education & Certifications
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burch has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Burch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.