Dr. Hunter Burch, MD

Dermatology
3.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Hunter Burch, MD is a Dermatologist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Burch works at Carolinas Dermatology Group in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carolinas Dermatology Group
    1929A MOUNTAIN LAUREL CT, Florence, SC 29505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 409-7130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Intertrigo

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 14, 2022
    No complaints at all. Everyone was friendly. Explained things well.
    Lk — Sep 14, 2022
    About Dr. Hunter Burch, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina
