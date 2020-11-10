Dr. Hunter Champion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Champion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hunter Champion, MD
Dr. Hunter Champion, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Southeastern Cardiology Associates PC2121 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 243-4500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Southeastern Cardiology Associates2300 Manchester Expy Ste H104, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 243-4500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
His plan for my health was explained fully. He gave instructions for contacting him directly via text and he advised of possible problems to watch. He advised us of his medical background and experience.
About Dr. Hunter Champion, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
Dr. Champion has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Champion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Champion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Champion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Champion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Champion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Champion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.