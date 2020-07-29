Dr. Hunter Greene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hunter Greene, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Northern California Orthopedic Centers Medical Group6403 Coyle Ave Ste 170, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 965-4000
Summit Orthopedic Specialists150 Glasson Way # 150B, Grass Valley, CA 95945 Directions (530) 272-7593
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Just met Dr. Green and he seemed very knowledgeable about my case and gave me a positive feeling about the surgery. But I think he forgot to assess me though.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
- University Of California
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- University Of California
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Greene has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greene accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greene has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Greene speaks French.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greene.
