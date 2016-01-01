Dr. Sams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunter Sams, MD
Dr. Hunter Sams, MD is a Dermatologist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Sams works at
Cherry Creek Dermatology PC3773 E Cherry Creek North Dr Ste 970, Denver, CO 80209 Directions (303) 388-5629
Advanced Dermatology of Colorado155 S Madison St Ste 226, Denver, CO 80209 Directions (303) 322-7789Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Dr. Sams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sams works at
Dr. Sams has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sams speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sams. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.