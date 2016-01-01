Dr. Hunter Stokes Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stokes Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hunter Stokes Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Hunter Stokes Jr, MD
Dr. Hunter Stokes Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Stokes Jr' Office Locations
Pee Dee Optical367 W Evans St, Florence, SC 29501 Directions (843) 669-4156
Hospital Affiliations
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hunter Stokes Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stokes Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stokes Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stokes Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stokes Jr has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stokes Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stokes Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stokes Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stokes Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stokes Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.