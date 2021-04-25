Dr. Hunter Story, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Story is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hunter Story, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hunter Story, MD
Dr. Hunter Story, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES|East Carolina University School Of Allied Health Sciences and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Dr. Story works at
Dr. Story's Office Locations
Novant Health Psychiatric Medicine Kimel Park140 Kimel Park Dr Ste 200, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7808
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He really listened to me and understood my PTSD,and Anxiety!! He helped me so much !! I finally found I could handle things again and got my life back!!
About Dr. Hunter Story, MD
- Psychiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1841679776
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES|East Carolina University School Of Allied Health Sciences
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Story has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Story accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Story has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Story works at
Dr. Story has seen patients for Anxiety, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Story on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Story. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Story.
