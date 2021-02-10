Dr. Hunter Vincent, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vincent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hunter Vincent, DO
Overview of Dr. Hunter Vincent, DO
Dr. Hunter Vincent, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of California: Los Angeles/VA
Dr. Vincent works at
Dr. Vincent's Office Locations
The Orthohealing Center10780 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 210, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 453-5404Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hunter Vincent, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California: Los Angeles/VA
- University of California - Davis
- College Medical Center - Long Beach, CA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vincent has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vincent accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vincent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vincent works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Vincent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vincent.
