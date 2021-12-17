Dr. Hunter Wessells, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wessells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hunter Wessells, MD
Overview of Dr. Hunter Wessells, MD
Dr. Hunter Wessells, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Wessells' Office Locations
Urology Clinic at Harborview416 9th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
Men's Health Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4246 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wessells is an excellent urologist and surgeon. After a lot of communication and planning we achieved the results I wanted. I have seen 4 of the worlds leading urologists and he is definitely one of them. Dr Wessells is easy to talk to, kind, and caring about his patient's wants and needs. He is also realistic about what is possible, even if that means changing his own mind on something. If you don't understand something all you need to do ask and he will explain. I cannot overstate my recommendation of Dr Wessells to anyone in need of Chordee (CPC) correction. Dr Wessells was willing to learn from me just as much as I was willing to learn from him. Health care is a give and take relationship and you MUST be your own advocate.
About Dr. Hunter Wessells, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1164502142
Education & Certifications
- University Of California-San Francisco
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Frequently Asked Questions
