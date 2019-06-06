Dr. Huntington Hapworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hapworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huntington Hapworth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Huntington Hapworth, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Pascagoula Hospital and Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Hapworth works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Pain/Rehab230 GREENO RD N, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 625-2228Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Comprehensive Pain Rehabilitation4105 Hospital St Ste 112, Pascagoula, MS 39581 Directions (228) 938-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Pascagoula Hospital
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hapworth?
Great staff, great doctor
About Dr. Huntington Hapworth, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1356464523
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hapworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hapworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hapworth works at
Dr. Hapworth has seen patients for Nerve Block, Sympathetic, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hapworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hapworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hapworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hapworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hapworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.