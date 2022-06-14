Overview of Dr. Huong Truong, MD

Dr. Huong Truong, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Med. and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Truong works at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.