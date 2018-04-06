Dr. Hurmina Muqtadar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muqtadar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hurmina Muqtadar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL.
Dr. Muqtadar's Office Locations
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 3280, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9095
2
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group130 N Weber Rd Ste 100, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (630) 527-7730
3
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group120 Spalding Dr Ste 308, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-7730
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Network Access
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. M is such a caring woman. She has helped me over the past 4 years manage my migraines using various treatments. Once, I needed to fill out some paperwork but had a migraine and she sat with me and helped me fill it out. I’ve never seen a doctor go the extra mile like that.
About Dr. Hurmina Muqtadar, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi
- 1366647232
Education & Certifications
- Vascular Neurology
Dr. Muqtadar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muqtadar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muqtadar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muqtadar has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muqtadar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Muqtadar speaks Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Muqtadar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muqtadar.
