Dr. Husain Abbas, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (58)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Husain Abbas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons|Royal College of Surgeons In Ireland / Medical School and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

Dr. Abbas works at HCA Florida Jacksonville Surgical Specialists in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Gallstones and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Jacksonville Surgical Specialists
    3627 University Blvd S Ste 700, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 788-7197
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    HCA Florida Jacksonville Surgical Specialists San Jose
    12276 San Jose Blvd Ste 401, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 552-8680
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Memorial Hospital Bariatric Center
    3625 University Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 208-2733

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Satilla Health
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very High Frequency
High Frequency
Normal Frequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Ventral Hernia
Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Ventral Hernia
Gallstones
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Distal Pancreatectomy Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Whipple Procedure Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 29, 2022
    Highly recommend Dr. Abbas! He performed my bariatric surgery in November 2021 & my recovery went smoothly overall. I've had great success so far with weight loss thanks to frequent follow up appointments with Dr. Abbas & his staff along with my diet & exercise. He is very supportive to his patients & makes himself available to them.
    Frannie Thomas — May 29, 2022
    About Dr. Husain Abbas, MD

    General Surgery
    English, Arabic and French
    1508026527
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Shands Hosp/u Fla Gainesville|University Of Florida|University of Florida-Gainesville
    Saint Marys Hospital|Yale Affil Prgm|Yale University/St Mary's Health System
    Beaumont Hospital
    Royal College Of Surgeons|Royal College of Surgeons In Ireland / Medical School
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Husain Abbas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abbas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abbas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abbas works at HCA Florida Jacksonville Surgical Specialists in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Abbas’s profile.

    Dr. Abbas has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Gallstones and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

