Dr. Husain Rizvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Husain Rizvi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Husain Rizvi, MD
Dr. Husain Rizvi, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Rizvi works at
Dr. Rizvi's Office Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care East Meadow1530 Front St, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 324-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rizvi?
Dr Risvi is amazing. I suffered from a ruptured brain aneurysm 2 1/2 years ago, and I have seen him through my entire recovery. He listens and he is very knowledgeable. He has a great bedside manner too.I know I am getting amazing care. I highly recommend anyone who needs a vascular neurologist.
About Dr. Husain Rizvi, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- 1285945626
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rizvi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rizvi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rizvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rizvi works at
Dr. Rizvi has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizvi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizvi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizvi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.