Overview of Dr. Husam Alathari, MD

Dr. Husam Alathari, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Woodbridge, VA.



Dr. Alathari works at Washington Behavioral Health in Woodbridge, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders, Anxiety and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.