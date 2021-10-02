Dr. Husam Alathari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alathari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Husam Alathari, MD
Dr. Husam Alathari, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Woodbridge, VA.
Dr. Alathari works at
Dr. Alathari's Office Locations
Psychology Associates of Northern Virginia LLC1954 Opitz Blvd, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 492-2924
Inova Fairfax Hospital3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 289-7560
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It’s true that wait times can sometimes be long (although virtual visits have largely eliminated this problem). But I’m giving Dr. Alathari a “5” because he treated me for substance abuse WITHOUT BEING JUDGMENTAL. Previously I saw a psychiatrist who told me that my behavior was disgusting and that I was”no better than a junkie on the street.” Dr. Alathari, in contrast, treated my addiction as a medical problem, not a moral failing.
About Dr. Husam Alathari, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1477574549
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alathari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alathari accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alathari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alathari works at
Dr. Alathari has seen patients for Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders, Anxiety and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alathari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Alathari. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alathari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alathari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alathari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.