Dr. Husam Alathari, MD

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small Woodbridge, VA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Husam Alathari, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. 

Dr. Alathari works at Washington Behavioral Health in Woodbridge, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders, Anxiety and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alathari's Office Locations

    Psychology Associates of Northern Virginia LLC
    Psychology Associates of Northern Virginia LLC
1954 Opitz Blvd, Woodbridge, VA 22191
(703) 492-2924
    Inova Fairfax Hospital
    Inova Fairfax Hospital
3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042
(703) 289-7560

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Mary Washington Hospital
  • Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Anxiety
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Oct 02, 2021
    Oct 02, 2021
It's true that wait times can sometimes be long (although virtual visits have largely eliminated this problem). But I'm giving Dr. Alathari a "5" because he treated me for substance abuse WITHOUT BEING JUDGMENTAL. Previously I saw a psychiatrist who told me that my behavior was disgusting and that I was"no better than a junkie on the street." Dr. Alathari, in contrast, treated my addiction as a medical problem, not a moral failing.
Rose — Oct 02, 2021
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Husam Alathari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alathari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alathari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alathari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alathari has seen patients for Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders, Anxiety and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alathari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Alathari. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alathari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alathari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alathari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

