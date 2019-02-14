Overview

Dr. Husam Bakdash, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Derby, KS. They graduated from Damascus University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Herington Hospital and Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bakdash works at Heartland Cardiology - Derby in Derby, KS with other offices in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.