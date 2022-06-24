See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Greer, SC
Dr. Husam Mourtada, MD

Pain Medicine
2.9 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Husam Mourtada, MD

Dr. Husam Mourtada, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greer, SC. They graduated from Aleppo University School Of Medicine|Carolinas Medical Center|Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.

Dr. Mourtada works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Spine and Pain Management - Pelham in Greer, SC with other offices in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mourtada's Office Locations

    Medical Group of the Carolinas - Spine and Pain Management - Pelham
    150 D St, Greer, SC 29651 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 560-9646
    Medical Group of the Carolinas - Spine and Pain Management
    1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 1800, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 560-9646

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spartanburg Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injections Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Advicare
    • Aetna
    • America's 1st Choice
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Companion Benefit Alternatives
    • CompCare
    • Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Choice VIP Care Plus
    • Health Net
    • Jehovah’s Witnesses (ROJW) Facility Agreement Only
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MedRisk
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Time
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Husam Mourtada, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114998671
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine-Houston|U Tex
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • East Carolina U|EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Aleppo University School Of Medicine|Carolinas Medical Center|Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

