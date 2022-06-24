Overview of Dr. Husam Mourtada, MD

Dr. Husam Mourtada, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greer, SC. They graduated from Aleppo University School Of Medicine|Carolinas Medical Center|Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Mourtada works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Spine and Pain Management - Pelham in Greer, SC with other offices in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.