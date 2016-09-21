Dr. Husam Nazer I, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazer I is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Husam Nazer I, MD
Overview
Dr. Husam Nazer I, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital, Greenbrier Valley Medical Center and Raleigh General Hospital.
Locations
Appalachian Gastroenterology Pllc429 Carriage Dr, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 253-0849
Beckley Arh Hospital306 Stanaford Rd, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 255-3000
Arh Primary Care250 Stanaford Rd Ste 101, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 254-2820
Raleigh General Hospital Emergency1710 Harper Rd, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 256-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Beckley Arh Hospital
- Greenbrier Valley Medical Center
- Raleigh General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Attentive to your needs, helpful
About Dr. Husam Nazer I, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1811178106
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
