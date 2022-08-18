Dr. Huseng Vefali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vefali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huseng Vefali, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Huseng Vefali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Vefali works at
Medical Center4411 Medical Dr Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-5400Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Austin Cardiology Clinic5359 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 551-3490Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
- Methodist Hospital
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Descriptors such as awesome, excellent, miraculous, fantastic and lifesaving are often used when conveying ones opinion about commonplace occurrences. This is not the case. Two weeks ago, while removing from surgery for renal cancer, my husband experienced atypical chest pain. While being worked up, we fortuitously landed in the care of the enigmatic, experienced and acutely keen Dr. Venegoni who invited the skilled and vastly knowledgeable Dr. Vefali onto the case. The two approached my husband's symptoms methodically and kept us informed step by step. They were ever mindful of the risks associated with his preexisting conditions. We were treated with kindness, respect and as individuals. Though diagnostics such as ekgs, echos and stress tests are informative, occasionally they do not tell the full story. Fast forward, Dr. Vefali's interventional findings revealed a fairly dire situation which led to lifesaving placement on a balloon pump and immediate transfer and coordination with the receiving cardiothoracic team who performed a successful multivessel bypass. Daily we met with Dr. Vefali, who is a rarity with multispecializations Board Certifications including ABIM Internal Medicine, ABIM Cardiovascular Disease , ABIM Interventional Cardiology ,NBE Echocardiography, CBNC Nuclear Medicine and ABVM Endovascular Medicine. He is also an educator. In spite of his prestigious background, Dr.Vefali is is real person! Confident yet humble. Never hurried. Always filled with hope, charm and an easy smile. Would we be on the road to recovery without the initial management by Dr. Venegoni and the interventions and care performed by Dr. Vefali...I don't know. Instead what I do know is that Dr. Vefali prefaced his recommendations not only on science but "if this were my brother this is what I'd recommend". He saw us as individuals. He acknowledged the physical and emotional trauma of the recent nephrectomy for cancer treatment which in less than two months was followed by a major cardiac event. Nowadays it is cath and stents, balloon placement and quadruple bypass, is fortunately avoidable for most. Though we fell in the latter, we were always in skilled hands. Looking back we hadn't considered the recent life-threatening events as concomitant trauma, but Dr. Vefali was and is correct. And though aware we could have had a different outcome, we anticipate celebrating my husband's 60th birthday in a few days. For that we are beyond grateful.
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic, Azerbaijani, Persian, Spanish and Turkish
- 1083901227
- St. Luke's University Health Network (2016 and 2017)
- Seton Hall University / St. Michael's Medical Center, Newark, NJ (2013)
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
