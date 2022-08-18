See All Cardiologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Huseng Vefali, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Huseng Vefali, MD

Cardiology
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Huseng Vefali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Vefali works at Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Medical Dr Suite 120 in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Center
    4411 Medical Dr Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-5400
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Austin Cardiology Clinic
    5359 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 551-3490
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vefali?

    Aug 18, 2022
    Descriptors such as awesome, excellent, miraculous, fantastic and lifesaving are often used when conveying ones opinion about commonplace occurrences. This is not the case. Two weeks ago, while removing from surgery for renal cancer, my husband experienced atypical chest pain. While being worked up, we fortuitously landed in the care of the enigmatic, experienced and acutely keen Dr. Venegoni who invited the skilled and vastly knowledgeable Dr. Vefali onto the case. The two approached my husband's symptoms methodically and kept us informed step by step. They were ever mindful of the risks associated with his preexisting conditions. We were treated with kindness, respect and as individuals. Though diagnostics such as ekgs, echos and stress tests are informative, occasionally they do not tell the full story. Fast forward, Dr. Vefali's interventional findings revealed a fairly dire situation which led to lifesaving placement on a balloon pump and immediate transfer and coordination with the receiving cardiothoracic team who performed a successful multivessel bypass. Daily we met with Dr. Vefali, who is a rarity with multispecializations Board Certifications including ABIM Internal Medicine, ABIM Cardiovascular Disease , ABIM Interventional Cardiology ,NBE Echocardiography, CBNC Nuclear Medicine and ABVM Endovascular Medicine. He is also an educator. In spite of his prestigious background, Dr.Vefali is is real person! Confident yet humble. Never hurried. Always filled with hope, charm and an easy smile. Would we be on the road to recovery without the initial management by Dr. Venegoni and the interventions and care performed by Dr. Vefali...I don't know. Instead what I do know is that Dr. Vefali prefaced his recommendations not only on science but "if this were my brother this is what I'd recommend". He saw us as individuals. He acknowledged the physical and emotional trauma of the recent nephrectomy for cancer treatment which in less than two months was followed by a major cardiac event. Nowadays it is cath and stents, balloon placement and quadruple bypass, is fortunately avoidable for most. Though we fell in the latter, we were always in skilled hands. Looking back we hadn't considered the recent life-threatening events as concomitant trauma, but Dr. Vefali was and is correct. And though aware we could have had a different outcome, we anticipate celebrating my husband's 60th birthday in a few days. For that we are beyond grateful.
    Jude DLC — Aug 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Huseng Vefali, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Huseng Vefali, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vefali to family and friends

    Dr. Vefali's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vefali

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Huseng Vefali, MD.

    About Dr. Huseng Vefali, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Azerbaijani, Persian, Spanish and Turkish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083901227
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St. Luke's University Health Network (2016 and 2017)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Seton Hall University / St. Michael's Medical Center, Newark, NJ (2013)
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Huseng Vefali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vefali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vefali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vefali speaks Arabic, Azerbaijani, Persian, Spanish and Turkish.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vefali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vefali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vefali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vefali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Huseng Vefali, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.