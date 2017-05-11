Dr. Huseyin Aydin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aydin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huseyin Aydin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Huseyin Aydin, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Willimantic, CT. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Istanbul U Cerrahpasa, Istanbul and is affiliated with Backus Hospital and Windham Hospital.
Dr. Aydin works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group5 Founders St Ste 102, Willimantic, CT 06226 Directions (860) 423-5000
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group200 Merrow Rd Ste L, Tolland, CT 06084 Directions (860) 423-5000
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group220 Merrow Rd Ste L, Tolland, CT 06084 Directions (860) 423-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Windham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aydin?
Dr. Aydin is the most caring and able surgeon I have ever had the pleasure to deal with. He has a tremendous bed-side manner and shows the utmost respect and care for his patients as well as staff of the hospital and students in his rotation. Any organization should be extremely proud to call Dr. Aydin a member of it's staff and falculty. Dr. Aydin had performed four different surgeries on my body and if the need for another surgery is realized I want no other surgeon to perform the task.
About Dr. Huseyin Aydin, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1548405871
Education & Certifications
- Istanbul U Cerrahpasa, Istanbul
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aydin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aydin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aydin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aydin works at
Dr. Aydin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aydin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aydin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aydin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.