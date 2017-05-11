See All Oncologists in Willimantic, CT
Dr. Huseyin Aydin, MD

Surgical Oncology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Huseyin Aydin, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Willimantic, CT. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Istanbul U Cerrahpasa, Istanbul and is affiliated with Backus Hospital and Windham Hospital.

Dr. Aydin works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Willimantic, CT with other offices in Tolland, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    5 Founders St Ste 102, Willimantic, CT 06226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 423-5000
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    200 Merrow Rd Ste L, Tolland, CT 06084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 423-5000
  3. 3
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    220 Merrow Rd Ste L, Tolland, CT 06084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 423-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Backus Hospital
  • Windham Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Port Placements or Replacements
Excision of Breast Tumor
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Excision of Breast Tumor
Anal and Rectal Cancer

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 11, 2017
    Dr. Aydin is the most caring and able surgeon I have ever had the pleasure to deal with. He has a tremendous bed-side manner and shows the utmost respect and care for his patients as well as staff of the hospital and students in his rotation. Any organization should be extremely proud to call Dr. Aydin a member of it's staff and falculty. Dr. Aydin had performed four different surgeries on my body and if the need for another surgery is realized I want no other surgeon to perform the task.
    Deborah C Bates in Amarillo, TX — May 11, 2017
    About Dr. Huseyin Aydin, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548405871
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Istanbul U Cerrahpasa, Istanbul
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Huseyin Aydin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aydin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aydin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aydin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aydin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aydin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aydin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aydin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

