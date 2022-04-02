Dr. Husham Mishu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mishu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Husham Mishu, MD
Overview of Dr. Husham Mishu, MD
Dr. Husham Mishu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Dr. Mishu works at
Dr. Mishu's Office Locations
Midtown Neurology PC285 Boulevard NE Ste 610, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (404) 653-0039
Northside Hospital1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 653-0039
Northside Hospital-forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (404) 653-0039
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had chronic migraines every day for 7 years. Previous doctors have tried everything and eventually refer me to someone else. After hours of searching online I found Dr Mishu and I am so thankful I did. He spent over an hour with me on my first visit and never seemed to be in a rush but willing to answer every question I had and he had a couple of possible diagnosis that other doctors had never mentioned. He has a wonderful caring personality and left me feeling hopeful. Also check out his resume. In other words he’s SMART, CARING AND KNOWLEDGEABLE in all the latest medications etc. I highly recommend
About Dr. Husham Mishu, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1326022583
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mishu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mishu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mishu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mishu has seen patients for Vertigo, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mishu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mishu speaks Arabic.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Mishu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mishu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mishu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mishu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.