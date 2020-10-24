Overview

Dr. Hussain Khawaja, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Khawaja works at Tri-City Cardiology Consultants in Troy, NY with other offices in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.