Dr. Hussain Khawaja, MD
Overview
Dr. Hussain Khawaja, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Locations
Tricity Cardiology Care Pllc258 Hoosick St Ste 107, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 326-8183
Saint Peters Hospital315 S Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 326-8183
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Helps me feel better. Listens to me.
About Dr. Hussain Khawaja, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1154422236
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khawaja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khawaja has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khawaja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Khawaja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khawaja.
