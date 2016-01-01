Overview of Dr. Hussaina Saria, MD

Dr. Hussaina Saria, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.



Dr. Saria works at Neurology Consultant P.A. in Hagerstown, MD with other offices in San Diego, CA and Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.