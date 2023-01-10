Dr. Hussam Abuissa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abuissa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hussam Abuissa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hussam Abuissa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs.
Dr. Abuissa works at
Locations
-
1
Chi Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy7500 Mercy Rd, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 398-5880
-
2
Alegent Creighton Clinic Cardiology Immanuel6901 N 72nd St Ste 3300, Omaha, NE 68122 Directions (402) 398-5880
-
3
Alegent Creighton Clinic Cardiology CUMC3006 WEBSTER ST, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 717-0171
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Iowa
- Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- NGS CoreSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abuissa?
Dr. Abuissa has literally held my life in his hands twice and has improved my life each time. I respect this blessed man who has been given all the gifts a cardiologist and surgeon should have. Very intelligent and common sense individual. Has been my doctor for over a decade now.
About Dr. Hussam Abuissa, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1679500862
Education & Certifications
- Al-Bashir Hospital
- University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abuissa accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abuissa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abuissa works at
Dr. Abuissa has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abuissa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Abuissa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abuissa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abuissa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abuissa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.