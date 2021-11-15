Dr. Hussam Alkillesly, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alkillesly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hussam Alkillesly, DDS
Overview
Dr. Hussam Alkillesly, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Brooklyn Center, MN.
Dr. Alkillesly works at
Locations
Metro Dentalcare Brooklyn Center512 66th Ave N, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430 Directions (763) 220-6757
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln Financial Group
- Medica
- MetLife
- PreferredOne
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Stephanie is a great dental hygienist and always makes going to get a cleaning 100% easier and more fun! She takes her time without feeling like you're there forever and does an amazing job at what she does!
About Dr. Hussam Alkillesly, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Arabic
- 1811953300
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alkillesly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alkillesly accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Alkillesly using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Alkillesly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alkillesly works at
Dr. Alkillesly speaks Arabic.
349 patients have reviewed Dr. Alkillesly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alkillesly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alkillesly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alkillesly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.