Dr. Hussam El-Kashlan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hussam El-Kashlan, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Neurotology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-8051
West Ann Arbor Health Center380 Parkland Plz, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Directions (734) 998-7380
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
I was referred to Dr. El-Kashlan in Msy if 2028, and have seen him regularly through December for hearing loss. He is excellent. Sometimes blunt, but he listens carefully. I trust him to give me the best care possible. He focuses on the solution, not on the cause so if you’re interested in untangling the mysteries of hearing loss, he’s not your doc. But he is brilliant at diagnosis and solutions.
- Neurotology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
