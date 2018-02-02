Overview of Dr. Hussam El-Kashlan, MD

Dr. Hussam El-Kashlan, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Neurotology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. El-Kashlan works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.