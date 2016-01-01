See All Hematologists in West Long Branch, NJ
Dr. Hussam Eltoukhy, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Hussam Eltoukhy, MD

Hematology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Hussam Eltoukhy, MD

Dr. Hussam Eltoukhy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. 

Dr. Eltoukhy works at Monmouth Hematology Oncology in West Long Branch, NJ with other offices in Lakewood, NJ and New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Eltoukhy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Monmouth Hematology Oncology
    100 State Route 36 Ste 2M, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 655-8571
  2. 2
    Monmouth Hematology Oncology
    456 Chestnut St Unit 301, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 653-1992
  3. 3
    Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey
    195 Little Albany St Rm 2004, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 655-8423

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
  • Community Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adult T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
B-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Benign Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Eltoukhy?

Photo: Dr. Hussam Eltoukhy, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hussam Eltoukhy, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Eltoukhy to family and friends

Dr. Eltoukhy's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Eltoukhy

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hussam Eltoukhy, MD.

About Dr. Hussam Eltoukhy, MD

Specialties
  • Hematology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1356737324
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hussam Eltoukhy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eltoukhy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Eltoukhy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Eltoukhy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eltoukhy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eltoukhy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eltoukhy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Hussam Eltoukhy, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.