Dr. Mohamed Farhoud, MD
Dr. Mohamed Farhoud, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Medical Center, Kingman Healthcare Center, Morton County Hospital, Pratt Regional Medical Center, Stevens County Hospital, Sumner County Hospital District No. 1, Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital, William Newton Hospital and Wilson Medical Center.
Dr. Farhoud works at
Locations
-
1
Heartland Cardiology3535 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 686-5300
-
2
Oy575899000 W Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67212 Directions (316) 773-5300
-
3
Stevens County Hospital1006 S Jackson St, Hugoton, KS 67951 Directions (316) 651-8900
-
4
1525 N Main St, Newton, KS 67114
Directions
(316) 686-5300
Monday8:30am - 12:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday1:30pm - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Kansas Medical Center
- Kingman Healthcare Center
- Morton County Hospital
- Pratt Regional Medical Center
- Stevens County Hospital
- Sumner County Hospital District No. 1
- Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital
- William Newton Hospital
- Wilson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
My experience has been top notch with Dr Farhoud. I could not be more pleased. He saved my life and I will always be grateful to him.
About Dr. Mohamed Farhoud, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1144287574
- University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Farhoud has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farhoud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farhoud speaks Arabic.
