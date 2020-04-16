Overview

Dr. Mohamed Farhoud, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Medical Center, Kingman Healthcare Center, Morton County Hospital, Pratt Regional Medical Center, Stevens County Hospital, Sumner County Hospital District No. 1, Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital, William Newton Hospital and Wilson Medical Center.



Dr. Farhoud works at Heartland Cardiology in Wichita, KS with other offices in Hugoton, KS and Newton, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.