Overview

Dr. Hussam Kujok, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Kujok works at Elegance MD, Carmichael, CA in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.