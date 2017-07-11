Dr. Hussam Mihtar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mihtar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hussam Mihtar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hussam Mihtar, MD
Dr. Hussam Mihtar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Mihtar works at
Dr. Mihtar's Office Locations
-
1
Premier Psychiatry Inc8899 University Center Ln Ste 170, San Diego, CA 92122 Directions (858) 453-4441
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mihtar?
Dr. Mihtar is an amazing Psychiatrist. Hands down, this man is the greatest! He genuinely cares for your well being, and it was clear for me from day one. He is open and understanding, and makes you feel as comfortable as if you were talking to a dear old friend all while treating you with an approach that works best for your specific needs. Thanks for all that you've done Dr. Hussam!
About Dr. Hussam Mihtar, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1992710347
Education & Certifications
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mihtar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mihtar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mihtar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mihtar works at
Dr. Mihtar speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mihtar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mihtar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mihtar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mihtar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.