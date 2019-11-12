Overview

Dr. Hussam Seif Eddeine, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Seif Eddeine works at Arizona Neurology Care in Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.