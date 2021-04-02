Dr. Hussein Abdulhadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdulhadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hussein Abdulhadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hussein Abdulhadi, MD
Dr. Hussein Abdulhadi, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Abdulhadi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Abdulhadi's Office Locations
-
1
Neurohospitalist5555 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (610) 740-6000
-
2
Hussein Abdulhadi, M.D.6645 Alvarado Rd Ste 253, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 326-0326
Hospital Affiliations
- Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abdulhadi?
Been seeing the Dr for a few years for chronic pain in my lower back.Has helped me greatly in keeping me mobile...couldn't have done it without him
About Dr. Hussein Abdulhadi, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1629004890
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine Harvard Medical School
- Md Genl Hospital
- American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdulhadi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdulhadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdulhadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdulhadi works at
Dr. Abdulhadi has seen patients for Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdulhadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abdulhadi speaks Arabic, Spanish and Tagalog.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdulhadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdulhadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdulhadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdulhadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.