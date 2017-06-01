Overview of Dr. Hussein Ajrouche, MD

Dr. Hussein Ajrouche, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital Taylor.



Dr. Ajrouche works at Prime Care Medical Clinic in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Taylor, MI and Dearborn Heights, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.