Overview of Dr. Hussein Alahmadi, MD

Dr. Hussein Alahmadi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plainville, CT. They graduated from KING SAUD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.



Dr. Alahmadi works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Plainville, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.