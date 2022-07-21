Dr. Hussein Alahmadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alahmadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hussein Alahmadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hussein Alahmadi, MD
Dr. Hussein Alahmadi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plainville, CT. They graduated from KING SAUD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.
Dr. Alahmadi's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group201 N Mountain Rd Ste 2, Plainville, CT 06062 Directions (860) 223-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alahmadi is very professional but also caring. My husband has had a spinal fusion which turned out well. His office staff is friendly and accurate when booking appointments.
About Dr. Hussein Alahmadi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1609148477
Education & Certifications
- KING SAUD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Alahmadi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alahmadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alahmadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alahmadi works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Alahmadi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alahmadi.
