Overview of Dr. Hussein Bitar, MD

Dr. Hussein Bitar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Bitar works at OU Health Physicians in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.