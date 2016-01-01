See All Gastroenterologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Hussein Bitar, MD

Gastroenterology
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hussein Bitar, MD

Dr. Hussein Bitar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Bitar works at OU Health Physicians in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bitar's Office Locations

    Board of Regents of the Univ. of Oklahoma Ou Physicians
    825 NE 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 271-8478

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastritis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Hussein Bitar, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hussein Bitar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bitar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bitar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bitar works at OU Health Physicians in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Bitar’s profile.

    Dr. Bitar has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bitar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Bitar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bitar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bitar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bitar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

