Dr. Hussein El-Newihi, MD
Overview
Dr. Hussein El-Newihi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in El Centro, CA.
Locations
Mostafa A Hamdy MD1550 N Imperial Ave Ste 2, El Centro, CA 92243 Directions (760) 353-5888
Clinicas De Salud Del Pueblo Inc900 Main St, Brawley, CA 92227 Directions (760) 344-6471
El Centro Regional Medical Center1415 Ross Ave, El Centro, CA 92243 Directions (760) 339-7256MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Imperial Valley Family Care Medical Group Apc516 W Aten Rd Ste 2, Imperial, CA 92251 Directions (760) 355-7730
Hospital Affiliations
- El Centro Regional Medical Center
- Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is very compassionate Dr. He is the best in his field. He has calmed me before procedures. I am very grateful for him having me as a patient.
About Dr. Hussein El-Newihi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El-Newihi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Newihi has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Newihi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. El-Newihi speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Newihi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Newihi.
