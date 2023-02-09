Dr. Hussein Elkousy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elkousy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hussein Elkousy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hussein Elkousy, MD
Dr. Hussein Elkousy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Orthopedic Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Elkousy's Office Locations
Fondren Orthopedic Group - Fondren Main St7401 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 347-4112Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Orthopedic Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hussein Elkousy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1376531954
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh Med Center|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
