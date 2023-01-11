See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Woodstown, NJ
Dr. Hussein Kiliddar, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Hussein Kiliddar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Woodstown, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Baghdad and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Kiliddar works at Cooper University Health Care in Woodstown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Cooper Pulmonary Medicine at Cherry Hill
    66 East Ave Ste B, Woodstown, NJ 08098

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Jan 11, 2023
    Extremely knowledgable about my issues, reviewed all relevant history before I arrived, personable, approachable, interested in exploring what was causing my susceptibility to pneumonia and how the condition of my lungs. Lucid explanations. I felt great relief after this visit because I understood what was occurring, how things could progress and what my options were for keeping myself healthy, and what, realistically, could be done medically.
    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1023122306
    University Of Baghdad
    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    • Cooper University Hospital

    Dr. Hussein Kiliddar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiliddar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kiliddar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kiliddar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kiliddar works at Cooper University Health Care in Woodstown, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kiliddar’s profile.

    Dr. Kiliddar has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiliddar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiliddar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiliddar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiliddar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiliddar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

