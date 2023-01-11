Overview

Dr. Hussein Kiliddar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Woodstown, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Baghdad and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Kiliddar works at Cooper University Health Care in Woodstown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.