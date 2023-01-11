Dr. Hussein Kiliddar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiliddar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hussein Kiliddar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hussein Kiliddar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Woodstown, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Baghdad and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Cooper Pulmonary Medicine at Cherry Hill66 East Ave Ste B, Woodstown, NJ 08098 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Extremely knowledgable about my issues, reviewed all relevant history before I arrived, personable, approachable, interested in exploring what was causing my susceptibility to pneumonia and how the condition of my lungs. Lucid explanations. I felt great relief after this visit because I understood what was occurring, how things could progress and what my options were for keeping myself healthy, and what, realistically, could be done medically.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1023122306
- University Of Baghdad
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
- Cooper University Hospital
