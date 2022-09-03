Overview of Dr. Hussein Osman-Mohamed, MB CHB

Dr. Hussein Osman-Mohamed, MB CHB is a General Surgery Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ain Shams University Hospitals and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Osman-Mohamed works at Largo Transplant & Hepatobiliary Specialists at Largo in Largo, FL with other offices in Mason City, IA and Osage, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.