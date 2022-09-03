Dr. Hussein Osman-Mohamed, MB CHB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osman-Mohamed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hussein Osman-Mohamed, MB CHB is a General Surgery Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ain Shams University Hospitals and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Largo Medical Center201 14th St SW, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (239) 368-4410Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Mason City Clinic250 S Crescent Dr, Mason City, IA 50401 Directions (641) 494-5210
Mitchell County Regional Health Center616 N 8th St, Osage, IA 50461 Directions (641) 732-6090
Mercy Bariatrics Center621 S Illinois Ave, Mason City, IA 50401 Directions (515) 955-6797
Transplant Surgical Specialists at Largo1345 West Bay Dr Ste 304, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 587-7120Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Mohamed successfully removed a tumor from my liver. Another highly respected facility would not operate but preferred to do radiation. Dr Mohamed was successful in doing a resection and I am still cancer free after one year.
Education & Certifications
- Medical University South Carolina|Starzl Transplant Institute, University of Pittsburgh
- Ain Shams University Hospitals
- General Surgery
