Dr. Hussein Osman-Mohamed, MB CHB

General Surgery
3.8 (33)
Map Pin Small Largo, FL
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hussein Osman-Mohamed, MB CHB

Dr. Hussein Osman-Mohamed, MB CHB is a General Surgery Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ain Shams University Hospitals and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Osman-Mohamed works at Largo Transplant & Hepatobiliary Specialists at Largo in Largo, FL with other offices in Mason City, IA and Osage, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Osman-Mohamed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Largo Medical Center
    201 14th St SW, Largo, FL 33770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 368-4410
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Mason City Clinic
    250 S Crescent Dr, Mason City, IA 50401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (641) 494-5210
  3. 3
    Mitchell County Regional Health Center
    616 N 8th St, Osage, IA 50461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (641) 732-6090
  4. 4
    Mercy Bariatrics Center
    621 S Illinois Ave, Mason City, IA 50401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 955-6797
  5. 5
    Transplant Surgical Specialists at Largo
    1345 West Bay Dr Ste 304, Largo, FL 33770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 587-7120
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liver Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Hyperparathyroidism
Liver Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Hyperparathyroidism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Large Bowel Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Failure Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreas Tumor Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Hussein Osman-Mohamed, MB CHB

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245266329
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical University South Carolina|Starzl Transplant Institute, University of Pittsburgh
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Ain Shams University Hospitals
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hussein Osman-Mohamed, MB CHB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osman-Mohamed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Osman-Mohamed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Osman-Mohamed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Osman-Mohamed has seen patients for Liver Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osman-Mohamed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Osman-Mohamed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osman-Mohamed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osman-Mohamed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osman-Mohamed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

