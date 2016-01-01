Overview

Dr. Hussein Saad, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Sint Eustatius and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital Taylor.



Dr. Saad works at Saad Medical Services PLLC in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Southgate, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.