Dr. Hussein Safa, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
4.9 (51)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Hussein Safa, MD

Dr. Hussein Safa, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with Montefiore Medical Center

Dr. Safa works at CPC Pride Clinic in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Safa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CPC Pride Clinic
    5501 Old York Rd Ste 1, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-6500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
STD Screening
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
STD Screening

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Hussein Safa, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • English, Arabic
    • Male
    • 1972036515
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore Medical Center
    • Family Practice
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hussein Safa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Safa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Safa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

