Dr. Hussein Samji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hussein Samji, MD
Overview of Dr. Hussein Samji, MD
Dr. Hussein Samji, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital), O'Connor Hospital and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Samji works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Samji's Office Locations
-
1
Camino Ear Nose and Throat Clinic2505 Samaritan Dr Ste 510, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 538-1487
-
2
Camino Ear Nose and Throat Clinic16130 Juan Hernandez Dr Ste 108, Morgan Hill, CA 95037 Directions (408) 692-3063Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
3
Bay Area Surgical Specialists6060 Hellyer Ave Ste 150, San Jose, CA 95138 Directions (408) 692-3067
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- O'Connor Hospital
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Samji?
Dr Samji is a brilliant & competent doctor. His biggest drawback is non-responsive administration. It takes them weeks to arrange for Lab tests which often is frustrating & disruptive to ongoing medical treatment.
About Dr. Hussein Samji, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1124160510
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Ho
- Stanford Hospital
- Dartmouth Medical School
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samji has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samji works at
Dr. Samji has seen patients for Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Loss of Smell and-or Taste, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Samji. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.