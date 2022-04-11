Overview of Dr. Hussein Shaqra, MD

Dr. Hussein Shaqra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center, Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital, St. Mary’s General Hospital and University Hospital.



Dr. Shaqra works at Renato J Blanco MD in Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.