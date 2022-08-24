Overview of Dr. Hussein Wafapoor, MD

Dr. Hussein Wafapoor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with Louisiana State University Eye Center



Dr. Wafapoor works at RETINA HEALTH CENTER in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Floaters and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.