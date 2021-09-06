Overview

Dr. Hussein Yamani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Yamani works at Saulette Queen MD Pllc in Conroe, TX with other offices in Huntsville, TX and Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.